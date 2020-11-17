Aeroflot said on Tuesday it would resume scheduled flights between the capital cities of Russia and Greece for eligible categories of travelers beginning from November 21

"Aeroflot resumes flights to Athens (Greece) from 21 November 2020.

Flights SU2110/SU2111and SU2116/SU2117 Moscow - Athens - Moscow will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Saturdays," the company said in a press release, adding that "As international air traffic recovers, flight frequencies on these routes may be adjusted."

As stressed by Aeroflot, entry to Greece is currently only allowed to citizens, permanent residents and a number of other categories determined by the reek authorities.

