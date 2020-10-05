- Home
- Business
- Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Meet European Business Association on Monday in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov To Meet European Business Association On Monday In Moscow
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with representatives from the Association of European Businesses in Moscow on Monday.
The meeting was confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday.
According to the website of the business association, a briefing involving the Russian foreign minister will commence at 09:00 GMT.