Russian Foreign Minister Says Nobody Wants Gas Market To Crash Like Oil Market

Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:16 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Says Nobody Wants Gas Market to Crash Like Oil Market

Nobody is interested in the oil market crashing like the oil market did, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Nobody is interested in the oil market crashing like the oil market did, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"I think everyone understands that nobody is interested in this market crashing, too," Lavrov said during a lecture for MGIMO students when asked about the interaction among members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

There has been no information about a potential new GECF meeting, but the member countries are in contact, Lavrov said.

