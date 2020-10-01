Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With European Business Lobby on Monday - Spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with representatives of the Association of the European Business in Russia on Monday, the spokeswoman for the ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with representatives of the Association of the European business in Russia on Monday, the spokeswoman for the ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

