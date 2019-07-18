Russian Foreign Ministry, Finance Ministry Cooperate on Repaying Debt Owed to CoE - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry is cooperating with the Russian Finance Ministry on returning from the country's treasury funds for repaying Russia's debt owed to the Council of Europe (CoE) for part of 2017 and 2018, but this process takes time, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik

Russia owes 55 million Euros ($61.8 million) as its contribution to the CoE budget for part of 2017 and 2018, after having already repaid 33 million euros for part of 2019.

"According to our laws, the foreign ministry disposes of money for repaying debts owed to international organizations for the current year, but if a year passes, we transfer the money to the treasury, and it remains there.

We returned money for the previous years, when we suspended contributions, through this procedure ... Now we are working on documents in order to get this money back from the treasury and repay [the debt]. We're doing it, but this is, unfortunately, not a quick process, in our system. We are currently cooperating with the Finance Ministry and preparing documents," Kelin said.

Russia decided to suspend part of its contributions to the CoE budget in 2017, until the rights of its delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the CoE, stripped in 2014 over Russia's alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis, were restored. The assembly restored the Russian delegation's rights in late June.