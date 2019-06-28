Russian G20 Sherpa Says Work on Final Documents of G20 Summit Complicated

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Work on G20 documents is complicated, but the G20 summit, currently ongoing in the Japanese city of Osaka, is likely to end with a final declaration published, Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday.

"In parallel with leaders' summits, preparation and elaboration of the final documents of the summit is ongoing. This work is obviously quite complicated. It is rather difficult for the [G20] countries to reach agreement on such key issues of the G20 as reform of the global financial architecture, reform of the World Trade Organization and some new topics, including security," Lukash said.

The Russian sherpa added that the summit should bring significant results in the digital economy.

"For three years already, the G20 has been working on digitization and how ongoing global events influence our countries, as well as on new risks that emerge both due to influence in the labor market and due to new threats to information security," Lukash added.

When asked to comment on the contacts between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the summit, Lukash said that all the G20 leaders were in contact.

"I don't know how to comment on the bilateral agenda, I do not participate in it [talks]. Leaders of all the countries have been in contact. When they gather in a common space, in a common room, they talk, and they obviously exchange opinions," Lukash noted.