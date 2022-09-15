Russian Gas Export to EU to Drop by 50Bln Cubic Meters This Year - Novak

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The export of Russian gas to the European Union will decrease by 20 billion cubic meters this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"This year, according to the estimates that we now have from the Ministry of Energy, exports will decrease by about 50 billion cubic meters," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.