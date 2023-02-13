Russian Gas Exports Down by 25.1% to 184.4Bln Cubic Meters in 2022 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Exports of Russian gas in 2022 decreased by 25.1%, to 184.4 billion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"(Gas) exports decreased by 25.1% to 184.4 billion cubic meters," Novak wrote in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

At the same time, gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline increased by 48% to the record high of 15.4 billion cubic meters, the official added.

The decline in exports "is due to objective reasons ” the refusal of European countries to buy Russian gas, as well as sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines."