UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Exports Down By 25.1% To 184.4Bln Cubic Meters In 2022 - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russian Gas Exports Down by 25.1% to 184.4Bln Cubic Meters in 2022 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Exports of Russian gas in 2022 decreased by 25.1%, to 184.4 billion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"(Gas) exports decreased by 25.1% to 184.4 billion cubic meters," Novak wrote in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

At the same time, gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline increased by 48% to the record high of 15.4 billion cubic meters, the official added.

The decline in exports "is due to objective reasons ” the refusal of European countries to buy Russian gas, as well as sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Russia China Nord Buy Same Gas Billion

Recent Stories

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

11 seconds ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

4 minutes ago
 International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

2 hours ago
 realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

2 hours ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.