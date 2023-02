Russian Gas Exports Down by 25.1% to 184.4Bln Cubic Meters in 2022 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Exports of Russian gas in 2022 decreased by 25.1%, to 184.4 billion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"(Gas) exports decreased by 25.1% to 184.4 billion cubic meters," Novak wrote in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

At the same time, gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline increased by 48% to the record high of 15.4 billion cubic meters, the official added.

The decline in exports "is due to objective reasons the refusal of European countries to buy Russian gas, as well as sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines."