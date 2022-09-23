Russian Gas Exports to Europe Drop by Over 82% in One Year - Spanish Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Gas deliveries from Russia to Europe decreased by more than 82% in a year, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Gas deliveries from Russia to Europe decreased by more than 82% in a year, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said on Friday.

"In just a year, the flow of gas from Russia fell by more than 82%. In fact, in January 2021, supplies from Russia accounted for about 40% of the gas consumed in Europe. At the moment, this figure does not reach 10%," Ribera told Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Spain has sufficient resources to help its closest neighbors, France and Italy, in the current energy crisis, Ribera added.

On Thursday, the Spanish government said the country prepared the technical base to increase gas supplies to France and is also going to invest in infrastructure to send more gas to Italy.

At the moment, Spain is actively positioning itself as a major gas hub capable of resolving the European energy crisis caused by the reduction in Russian gas supplies.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian gas exports to the European Union will drop by 50 billion cubic meters this year. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which is 45% of European imports and 40% of its total gas consumption.