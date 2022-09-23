UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Exports To Europe Drop By Over 82% In One Year - Spanish Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Russian Gas Exports to Europe Drop by Over 82% in One Year - Spanish Deputy Prime Minister

Gas deliveries from Russia to Europe decreased by more than 82% in a year, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Gas deliveries from Russia to Europe decreased by more than 82% in a year, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said on Friday.

"In just a year, the flow of gas from Russia fell by more than 82%. In fact, in January 2021, supplies from Russia accounted for about 40% of the gas consumed in Europe. At the moment, this figure does not reach 10%," Ribera told Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Spain has sufficient resources to help its closest neighbors, France and Italy, in the current energy crisis, Ribera added.

On Thursday, the Spanish government said the country prepared the technical base to increase gas supplies to France and is also going to invest in infrastructure to send more gas to Italy.

At the moment, Spain is actively positioning itself as a major gas hub capable of resolving the European energy crisis caused by the reduction in Russian gas supplies.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian gas exports to the European Union will drop by 50 billion cubic meters this year. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which is 45% of European imports and 40% of its total gas consumption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Russia Europe Energy Crisis France European Union Spain Italy Hub January Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Blinken's Father Dies Aged 96

Blinken's Father Dies Aged 96

7 minutes ago
 DS Railway holds E-Katchery

DS Railway holds E-Katchery

7 minutes ago
 Flood Relief Cash Assistance amount increased up t ..

Flood Relief Cash Assistance amount increased up to Rs. 70 billion to assist max ..

7 minutes ago
 Dengue larva found in 39 places in Sargodha

Dengue larva found in 39 places in Sargodha

7 minutes ago
 Belarus Demands From Estonia to Reduce Its Embassy ..

Belarus Demands From Estonia to Reduce Its Embassy Staff in Minsk - Foreign Mini ..

10 minutes ago
 UK May Revoke About 570 EU Environmental Laws - Re ..

UK May Revoke About 570 EU Environmental Laws - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.