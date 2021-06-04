Russian Gas Exports to Europe May Increase 50Bln Cubic Meters Within 10 Years - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his country could increase natural gas exports to Europe by 50 billion cubic meters within the next decade.

"We expect exports to Europe to rise. In the next 10 years, the volume may grow by 50 billion cubic meters," he said at St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin estimated that Russia pumped some 180 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe last year and could deliver more than 200 billion cubic meters by the end of 2021.

The forum is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.