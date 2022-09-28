UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Exports To Non-CIS To Average $829.5 In 2022, $449.9 In 2025 - Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:26 PM

The price of gas exports from Russia to non-CIS countries is expected to average $829.5 per thousand cubic meters in 2022, $449.9 in 2025, according the forecast of the Russian Economic Development Ministry

In 2023, the price is expected to reach $700.

3, and then drop to $550.3 in 2024.

Also, in the baseline scenario, the ministry predicts that average Urals crude price will drop to $71.9 per barrel in the fourth quarter this year from $80 per barrel in the second quarter. The average price of Urals will drop to $70.1 in 2023, $67.5 in 2024, and $65 in 2025.

