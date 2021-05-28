UrduPoint.com
Russian Gas Has 4 Times Less Carbon Footprint Than US Gas - Deputy Prime Minister

Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The carbon footprint caused by gas delivered from Russia to European countries through Nord Stream pipelines is four times less than from gas delivered from the United States, Alexander Novak, a Russian deputy prime minister, said on Friday.

Earlier this day, Jennifer Granholm, the US energy minister, said, speaking about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, that Russian gas was not eco-friendly, mentioning that Nord Stream 2 will transport the "dirtiest" natural gas in the world without following any safety instructions on methane emissions.

"Now there is a lot of hype around the environmental friendliness of goods.

However, if we seriously consider this issue and use objective data, the results can surprise some observers. According to the data by different analytical and consulting agencies, Russian gas delivered to Europe by Nord Stream has almost four times less carbon footprint in conversion to kWh than gas delivered from the US to Europe," Novak, a former energy minister, said.

According to him, the reason is that the US extracts gas mostly from shale with the use of hydraulic fracturing, while Russia pays large attention to provide its partners with ecologically clean energy.

