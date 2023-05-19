Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnistria - Moldovan Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russian gas supplies provide stability in Transnistria, which, in turn, helps maintain stability in Moldova and in the region, Moldovan Interior Minister Anna Revenko said on Friday.

"The gas, which is currently being supplied from Russia, is necessary to help avoid humanitarian crisis in Transnistria. It is through this lens that we view the stability aspect... Moldova considers stability in Transnistria to be a necessary component of stability in the country as well as in the whole region," she said.

Revenko pointed out that the rest of Moldova buys gas on European markets.� �

Moldova is experiencing an acute energy crisis due to rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The government has introduced austerity measures, including restrictions on electricity consumption.

Moldova was also forced to reduce domestic energy generation after it started receiving less Russian gas from Gazprom in October 2022. In December, Chisinau reopened its deal with the Cuciurgan power station, which had been suspended in November. In order to receive energy, Chisinau agreed to give Transnistria all the gas received from Russia in exchange for electricity.

In October 2021, Russian energy giant Gazprom agreed to extend the contract for gas supplies to Moldova provided that the Moldovagaz debt was audited in 2022. Gazprom said that it had reserved the right to completely stop gas deliveries to the republic, due to the violation by Moldovagaz of payment obligations and deadlines for signing a debt settlement deal.