Russian Gas May Be Connected to TANAP Pipeline at Some Stage - Ambassador to Baku

Russian gas can be connected to the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) for exporting Azerbaijani gas, at a certain stage, Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov has said in an interview with Azerbaijani broadcaster CBC

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Russian gas can be connected to the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) for exporting Azerbaijani gas, at a certain stage, Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov has said in an interview with Azerbaijani broadcaster CBC.

TANAP and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline are parts of the prospective Southern Gas Corridor, through which Azerbaijani gas will be carried to to Turkey and Europe. The final phase of TANAP was opened on November 30, 2019.

"I want to congratulate Azerbaijan on launching the TANAP project, this is a big success.

Azerbaijan has invested in this project and now can reap the benefit rightfully. Both Azerbaijan and Russia are oil and gas nations. Both countries produce hydrocarbons on their own. However, we already cooperate on this, as Russia participates in development of Azerbaijan's oil and gas condensate fields. Who knows, maybe our gas will be connected to the TANAP project as some stage, I would not rule out such a possibility," Bocharnikov said.