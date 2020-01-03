UrduPoint.com
Russian Gas Price For Belarus In Jan-Feb Remains Unchanged - Belarusian Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:26 PM

The price of Russian gas for Minsk in January and February 2020 is maintained at the level of 2019 - $127 per thousand cubic meters, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The price of Russian gas for Minsk in January and February 2020 is maintained at the level of 2019 - $127 per thousand cubic meters, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Friday.

On December 31, Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus extended their contracts for the supply and transportation of Russian gas until 2021, but the price of gas supplies to Belarus was determined only for January and February 2020.

"The parties signed a protocol between the government of the Republic of Belarus and PJSC Gazprom, which stipulates that in January and February of this year gas will be supplied to the Republic of Belarus at the price of 2019 - $127 per 1,000 cubic meters," the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

