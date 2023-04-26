Russian Gas Production Down 14.1% in Q1 2023, Reaches 149 Bln Cubic Meters - Rosstat

Gas production in Russia decreased by 14.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 and reached 149 billion cubic meters, The Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased by 14.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 and reached 149 billion cubic meters, The Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(In March 2023,) 49.

8 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas (natural gas) were produced, which is 15.3% less than in March 2022, but 6.4% more than in February 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, 149 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which is 14.1% less than in January-March 2022," Rosstat said in a report.