Russian Gas Production Down 14.1% In Q1 2023, Reaches 149 Bln Cubic Meters - Rosstat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 09:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased by 14.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 and reached 149 billion cubic meters, The Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

