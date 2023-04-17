UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Replacement Sold To Europe To Lower CO2 Emissions By 218Mln Tones - McCarthy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Russian Gas Replacement Sold to Europe to Lower CO2 Emissions by 218Mln Tones - McCarthy

Carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by 218 million tons if the United States manages to replace the amount of gas that Russia supplies to Europe for a period of one year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by 218 million tons if the United States manages to replace the amount of gas that Russia supplies to Europe for a period of one year,� US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday.

"If we replaced Russian natural gas, just the amount that they have sold to Europe for one year, we would lower CO2 emissions by 218 million tones. American natural gas is 41% cleaner," McCarthy said during an event hosted by Foreign Policy.

The United States should make use of and expand every single form of energy it has, including solar, wind, petroleum and gas, to lower energy costs and inflation, McCarthy added.

In May 2021, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Russian gas was not eco-friendly and was the "dirtiest" natural gas in the world.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak refuted the claims by saying that the carbon footprint caused by gas delivered from Russia to European countries through the Nord Stream pipelines was four times less than from gas delivered from the United States.

