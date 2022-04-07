UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Supplies To Austria Steady - Austrian Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russian Gas Supplies to Austria Steady - Austrian Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russian gas is being supplied to Austria steadily, without any restrictions, despite concerns that Moscow may cut off its deliveries due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its special military operation in Ukraine, Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Wednesday.

Last week, the anti-crisis cabinet of the Austrian government and the country's energy regulator E-Control decided to activate the emergency early warning mode in the event of disruption of gas supplies from Russia. At the same time, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that gas deliveries from Russia to Austria were continuing without restrictions.

"Gas from Russia is being supplied without restrictions.

The supply situation is currently stable," Gewessler told reporters after a meeting of the Austrian government.

According to the energy minister, Austria is also preparing a strategic gas reserve for the autumn.

"It is impossible to quickly replace the volumes of gas coming from Russia," the minister added, talking about the diversification of gas supplies to Europe.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which has resulted in a spike in fuel prices around the world and disrupted supply chains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Same Luhansk Donetsk Austria February May Gas Event From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

21 minutes ago
 UN Relief Chief Heads to Ukraine to Discuss Additi ..

UN Relief Chief Heads to Ukraine to Discuss Additional $50Mln in Aid - Spokesper ..

21 minutes ago
 European Space Agency Chief Says Ukraine Submitted ..

European Space Agency Chief Says Ukraine Submitted Letter Seeking Membership

21 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib declares fair elections as solution ..

Farrukh Habib declares fair elections as solution of political situation

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting Ju ..

Abu Dhabi Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting June - Environment Agency

24 minutes ago
 25 professional beggars held

25 professional beggars held

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.