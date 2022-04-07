Russian Gas Supplies to Austria Steady - Austrian Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russian gas is being supplied to Austria steadily, without any restrictions, despite concerns that Moscow may cut off its deliveries due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its special military operation in Ukraine, Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Wednesday.

Last week, the anti-crisis cabinet of the Austrian government and the country's energy regulator E-Control decided to activate the emergency early warning mode in the event of disruption of gas supplies from Russia. At the same time, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that gas deliveries from Russia to Austria were continuing without restrictions.

"Gas from Russia is being supplied without restrictions.

The supply situation is currently stable," Gewessler told reporters after a meeting of the Austrian government.

According to the energy minister, Austria is also preparing a strategic gas reserve for the autumn.

"It is impossible to quickly replace the volumes of gas coming from Russia," the minister added, talking about the diversification of gas supplies to Europe.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which has resulted in a spike in fuel prices around the world and disrupted supply chains.