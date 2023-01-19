UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Supplies To Europe Via Ukraine Down By 23% To 25.1Mln Cubic Meters ” Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine's Sudzha entry point have dropped by 23% to 25.1 million cubic meters as of Thursday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha entry point ” 25.

1 million cubic meters, as of January 19," the company said, noting that the volume amounted to 32.6 million cubic meters, as of Wednesday.

