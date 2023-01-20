UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Supplies To Europe Via Ukraine Down By 40% To 24.4Mln Cubic Meters ” Gazprom

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine's Sudzha entry point have dropped by 40% to 24.4 million cubic meters as of Friday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha entry point ” 24.

4 million cubic meters, as of January 20," the company told reporters, noting that the volume amounted to 25.1 million cubic meters, as of Thursday.

