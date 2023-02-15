UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Supplies To Europe Via Ukraine Up By 15% To 35.3Mln Cubic Meters ” Gazprom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine's Sudzha entry point have increased by nearly 15% to 35.3 million cubic meters as of Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha entry point ” 35.3 million cubic meters, as of February 15," the company said.

