Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Via Ukraine Up by 9.5% to 39.2Mln Cubic Meters - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point has increased by 9.5% to 39.2 million cubic meters as of Saturday compared to the day before, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha entry point ” 39.2 million cubic meters, as of February 18," the company said, adding that the gas transit request through the Sokhranivka entry point was rejected.