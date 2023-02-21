MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine's Sudzha entry point hit a record high since January 4, increasing by 3.1% to 40.4 million cubic meters as of Tuesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha entry point ” 40.4 million cubic meters, as of February 21," the company said.