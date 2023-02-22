UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Supplies To Europe Via Ukraine Up By 4.2%, Reach Level Of Late 2022 - Gazprom

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Via Ukraine Up by 4.2%, Reach Level of Late 2022 - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom will supply 42.1 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Wednesday for further transit to Europe via Ukraine, reaching the level of late 2022, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station ” 42.1 million cubic meters, as of February 22. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranovka, on May 11.

Supplies through the station had been stable at 40-43 million cubic meters until early January when exports started to drop significantly to 24.4 million cubic meters. The volume began to increase in early February, returning to around 40 million cubic meters. Convergence between gas prices in Gazprom's long-term contracts and on the spot market was the reason for the growth of supplies, according to experts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev January February May Gas Market Million

Recent Stories

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

36 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

51 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

51 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

51 minutes ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

2 hours ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.