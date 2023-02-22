Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Via Ukraine Up by 4.2%, Reach Level of Late 2022 - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom will supply 42.1 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Wednesday for further transit to Europe via Ukraine, reaching the level of late 2022, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station ” 42.1 million cubic meters, as of February 22. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranovka, on May 11.

Supplies through the station had been stable at 40-43 million cubic meters until early January when exports started to drop significantly to 24.4 million cubic meters. The volume began to increase in early February, returning to around 40 million cubic meters. Convergence between gas prices in Gazprom's long-term contracts and on the spot market was the reason for the growth of supplies, according to experts.