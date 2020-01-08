UrduPoint.com
Russian Gas Supplies Via TurkStream To Contribute To Europe's Energy Security - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Russian Gas Supplies Via TurkStream to Contribute to Europe's Energy Security - Putin

Russian gas supplies through the TurkStream pipeline will contribute to Europe's energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony to launch the gas pipeline in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian gas supplies through the TurkStream pipeline will contribute to Europe's energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony to launch the gas pipeline in Istanbul.

"The supply of Russian gas through TurkStream will undoubtedly be of great importance not only for the economy of Turkey and the Black Sea region, but will also have a positive impact on the development of many South European countries, and will contribute to improving the energy security of Europe in general," Putin said.

