VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) A tanker with liquefied natural gas (LNG) has arrived at Lithuanian Klaipeda port from Russia for the first time in February, according to Marinetraffic.com portal.

Coral Favia tanker left the Russian port of Vysotsk at the beginning of the month, and reached Klaipeda port Thursday morning. According to operating company Klaipedos Nafta's data, the LNG carrier was expected to ship 9,500 cubic meters of gas, according to the portal.

Lithuania receives most of its LNG from Norway and Russia, with the US far behind.

An LNG terminal in Lithuania's Klaipeda was launched in 2014.

It has five tanks with a total capacity of 5,000 cubic meters. In February 2020, the Lithuanian government issued a 74-page National Security Threat Assessment co-authored by the State Security Department, labeling LNG supplies from Russia as a threat to the Baltic nation's energy security, since Russian energy company Novatek had successfully entered the Lithuanian market in 2019. In April 2020, Polish oil and gas company PGNiG agreed with Klaipedos Nafta to become the sole user of the terminal, but the terminal operation costs are substantial for Lithuania. Last autumn, the Energy Ministry developed a bill aiming to reduce LNG supply costs.