MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia's Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Thursday that Russian gas would start flowing through the TurkStream pipeline within several days.

The official TurkStream opening ceremony is expected to take place on January 8 in Turkey's Istanbul.

"Within the next few days we will start delivering [Russian] gas through the TurkStream pipeline," Miller said in a statement.