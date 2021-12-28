UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine After 2024 Depends On Agreements - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Perspectives of gas transit through Ukraine after 2024 will depend on gas supply agreements, the head of Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik.

"If we are talking about perspectives of the Russian gas transit through Ukraine after 2024, it again depends on the essence of agreements.

It will be implemented in the framework of contracts reflecting supply and demand at the moment," Birichevsky has said in an interview.

Birichevsky has added that the European Union had taken course on decreasing the demand on gas, but the situation is opposite with the demand is rising, so rising the prices, so it it is difficult to make long-term forecasts. The Russian gas still in demand in Europe, he has concluded.

