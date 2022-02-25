UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Grows 20% To 103 Million Cubic Meters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Grows 20% to 103 Million Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian energy company Gazprom is pumping gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the normal mode, more than 103 million cubic meters as of February 25, Gazprom reported.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the regular mode, in accordance with the applications of European consumers, 103.8 million cubic meters on February 25," Gazprom said in a statement.

According to the Gas Transportation System Operator of Ukraine, the application for Russian gas on February 25 is almost 100 million cubic meters, which is 20% more than a day before. Russian gas transit has been on the rise since Monday.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline's capacities remain unclaimed by the Russian company. Gas supplies through this pipeline are in reverse mode. According to German gas operator Gascade, the reverse rose on Friday by 6.5 times, to 281,000 cubic meters per hour.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Company February Gas Million

Recent Stories

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

39 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

44 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

44 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

49 minutes ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

4 hours ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>