Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Grows 20% to 103 Million Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian energy company Gazprom is pumping gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the normal mode, more than 103 million cubic meters as of February 25, Gazprom reported.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the regular mode, in accordance with the applications of European consumers, 103.8 million cubic meters on February 25," Gazprom said in a statement.

According to the Gas Transportation System Operator of Ukraine, the application for Russian gas on February 25 is almost 100 million cubic meters, which is 20% more than a day before. Russian gas transit has been on the rise since Monday.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline's capacities remain unclaimed by the Russian company. Gas supplies through this pipeline are in reverse mode. According to German gas operator Gascade, the reverse rose on Friday by 6.5 times, to 281,000 cubic meters per hour.