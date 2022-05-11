Russian Gas Transit to Germany Via Ukraine Falls by 25% in Past 24 Hours - Regulator

The volume of Russian gas transported to Germany through Ukraine fell by almost 25% over the past 24 hours with the shortfall being successfully offset by supplies from Norway and the Netherlands, the Federal Network Agency, Germany's regulatory office for electricity and gas, said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Ukraine's energy regulator notified Russian energy giant Gazprom about the termination of gas transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station starting May 11 over an alleged force majeure. On Wednesday, Kiev left only one entry point for delivering Russian gas to Europe, which significantly reduced the volume of gas supplies.

"The gas supply in Germany is stable. The security of supplies is ensured. The volume of gas supplies to Germany, to (the German municipality of) Waidhaus, through Ukraine has decreased by almost 25% compared to yesterday as a result of the reduced transit.

These volumes are now being offset by higher flows, especially from Norway and the Netherlands," the regulator said in a statement.

The agency added that Berlin is not currently facing any substantial increase in wholesale gas prices.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The European Union has announced its intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies in the foreseeable future.