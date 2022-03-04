UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine Maintained At Maximum - GSA Platform

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine Maintained at Maximum - GSA Platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian gas is being pumped through Ukraine at the maximum level, while transit through Belarus and Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is growing and can now continue in daytime, according to the data of gas transmission system operators (GTS) and the GSA Platform.

Requests for Russian gas on Friday totaled 109.4 million cubic meters, according to the Ukrainian GTS operator. The volume of supplies via Ukrainian territory has increased since February 24 and has been at its maximum level in recent days. Contractual commitments of Russia's Gazprom regarding gas transit to Ukraine for 2022 are 109.

6 million cubic meters per day.

Gas transit through Belarus and Poland, which resumed on February 26 and took place only at night, have increased, with Gazprom booking capacity of about 750, 000 cubic meters per hour at the Yamal-Europe natural gas pipeline for a full gas day on March 3 and 4, according to the GSA Platform. The company can use the capacity from 08:00 Moscow time (05:00 GMT) on Friday to 08:00 Moscow time on Saturday. Over last night, Russia pumped 13.7 million cubic meters of gas to Germany.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Germany Belarus Poland February March Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at contain ..

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at container

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ..

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ties with all countries: FO

42 minutes ago
 OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boas ..

OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boasting Powerful Performance as A ..

43 minutes ago

• Aesthetic and Lightweight Business Flagship – The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 20 ..

49 minutes ago
 Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>