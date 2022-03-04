Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine Maintained at Maximum - GSA Platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian gas is being pumped through Ukraine at the maximum level, while transit through Belarus and Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is growing and can now continue in daytime, according to the data of gas transmission system operators (GTS) and the GSA Platform.

Requests for Russian gas on Friday totaled 109.4 million cubic meters, according to the Ukrainian GTS operator. The volume of supplies via Ukrainian territory has increased since February 24 and has been at its maximum level in recent days. Contractual commitments of Russia's Gazprom regarding gas transit to Ukraine for 2022 are 109.

6 million cubic meters per day.

Gas transit through Belarus and Poland, which resumed on February 26 and took place only at night, have increased, with Gazprom booking capacity of about 750, 000 cubic meters per hour at the Yamal-Europe natural gas pipeline for a full gas day on March 3 and 4, according to the GSA Platform. The company can use the capacity from 08:00 Moscow time (05:00 GMT) on Friday to 08:00 Moscow time on Saturday. Over last night, Russia pumped 13.7 million cubic meters of gas to Germany.