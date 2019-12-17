UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gazprom, Ukraine's Naftogaz Negotiate Successfully- Russian Deputy Energy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:01 PM

Russian Gazprom, Ukraine's Naftogaz Negotiate Successfully- Russian Deputy Energy Minister

Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz are conducting negotiations successfully, they are engaged in an intense dialogue, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz are conducting negotiations successfully, they are engaged in an intense dialogue, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Tuesday.

"I believe this is proceeding well.

The companies maintain an intense dialogue," Yanovsky told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, when asked about the results of the last week's talks.

Russia and Ukraine have not yet reached agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine after the expiration of the current contract in the end of the year, and Naftogaz refuted on Monday statements that some preliminary accord had been secured. The next round of the consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will take place on Thursday at the ministerial level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Paper industry waste liquor can be reused in green ..

5 minutes ago

Istanbul to host global furniture sector gathering ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-22 Plane Lands on Ground in Country's ..

5 minutes ago

Next Meeting of Russian, Japanese Governors to Tak ..

5 minutes ago

190,222 women pass out from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's ..

8 minutes ago

Railways upgrades around 620 coaches in three year ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.