MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz are conducting negotiations successfully, they are engaged in an intense dialogue, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Tuesday.

"I believe this is proceeding well.

The companies maintain an intense dialogue," Yanovsky told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, when asked about the results of the last week's talks.

Russia and Ukraine have not yet reached agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine after the expiration of the current contract in the end of the year, and Naftogaz refuted on Monday statements that some preliminary accord had been secured. The next round of the consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will take place on Thursday at the ministerial level.