UrduPoint.com

Russian GDP Growth In 2023 May Reach 2% - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Russian GDP Growth in 2023 May Reach 2% - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia's GDP growth may reach 2% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday, adding that this figure is close to the Bank of Russia's high estimate

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia's GDP growth may reach 2% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday, adding that this figure is close to the Bank of Russia's high estimate.

"You know, it can be achieved," Belousov said when asked if 2% GDP growth is possible during a briefing at the international economic forum 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum-2023.'

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Bank May

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Arab League Summit

9 minutes ago
 FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

10 minutes ago
 S&P Global Pakistan signs Memorandum of Understand ..

S&P Global Pakistan signs Memorandum of Understanding with Team Up

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan provi ..

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan province

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.