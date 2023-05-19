Russian GDP Growth in 2023 May Reach 2% - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia's GDP growth may reach 2% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday, adding that this figure is close to the Bank of Russia's high estimate.

"You know, it can be achieved," Belousov said when asked if 2% GDP growth is possible during a briefing at the international economic forum 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum-2023.'