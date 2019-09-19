UrduPoint.com
Russian GDP Growth In Jan-Aug Estimated At 1.1% Year On Year - Economy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:51 PM

Russia's GDP growth in August slowed down to 1.6 percent year on year after 1.8 percent in July, whereas in January-August, economic growth is estimated at 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russia's GDP growth in August slowed down to 1.6 percent year on year after 1.8 percent in July, whereas in January-August, economic growth is estimated at 1.1 percent year on year, the Economic Development Ministry said in a review.

"In August, economic growth continued to recover from weak dynamics in the first half of this year. According to the Economic Development Ministry, the GDP growth rate in August was 1.6 percent year on year (1.8% y-o-y in July). The GDP growth rate for the eight months of the current year is estimated at 1.1 percent year on year," it said.

