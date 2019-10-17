UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian GDP Growth In Q3 Accelerates To 1.9% From 0.9% In Q2 - Economy Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:40 PM

Russian GDP Growth in Q3 Accelerates to 1.9% From 0.9% in Q2 - Economy Ministry

Russia's GDP growth in the third quarter accelerated to 1.9 percent from 0.9 percent in the second quarter, but such a sharp acceleration is unstable, the Economic Development Ministry said in a business activity review for October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia's GDP growth in the third quarter accelerated to 1.9 percent from 0.9 percent in the second quarter, but such a sharp acceleration is unstable, the Economic Development Ministry said in a business activity review for October 2019.

"According to the Economic Development Ministry's assessment, GDP growth in the third quarter accelerated to 1.9% year on year (compared to 0.9% year on year and 0.5% year on year in the second and first quarters, respectively)," the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

46 minutes ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

1 hour ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Police bags three trophies in shooting champ ..

5 minutes ago

Govt conducting dialogue with JUI-F in national in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.