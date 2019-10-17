Russian GDP Growth in Q3 Accelerates to 1.9% From 0.9% in Q2 - Economy Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia 's GDP growth in the third quarter accelerated to 1.9 percent from 0.9 percent in the second quarter, but such a sharp acceleration is unstable, the Economic Development Ministry said in a business activity review for October

"According to the Economic Development Ministry's assessment, GDP growth in the third quarter accelerated to 1.9% year on year (compared to 0.9% year on year and 0.5% year on year in the second and first quarters, respectively)," the ministry said.