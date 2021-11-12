Russian GDP Growth May Reach 4.7% In 2021 - Putin
Russia has returned to the pre-pandemic level of economic development, and GDP growth may reach 4.7% this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday
"As for Russia, we have already returned to the pre-pandemic level of GDP growth, and in 2021, according to our estimates, it will reach 4.
7%," Putin said, speaking via videoconference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
He noted that this was quite a good indicator for the Russian economy.
The official forecast of the Russian Economic Development Ministry assumes that the country's GDP growth in 2021 will be 4.2%.