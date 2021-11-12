UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:08 PM

Russian GDP Growth May Reach 4.7% in 2021 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russia has returned to the pre-pandemic level of economic development, and GDP growth may reach 4.7% this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As for Russia, we have already returned to the pre-pandemic level of GDP growth, and in 2021, according to our estimates, it will reach 4.

7%," Putin said, speaking via videoconference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

He noted that this was quite a good indicator for the Russian economy.

The official forecast of the Russian Economic Development Ministry assumes that the country's GDP growth in 2021 will be 4.2%.

More Stories From Business

