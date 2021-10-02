UrduPoint.com

Russian GDP Growth Slowed Down To 3.7% Year-on-Year In August From 3.7% In July

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russia's GDP growth slowed down to 3.7% year-on-year in August after increasing by 4.9% in July, according to the Russian Economic Development Ministry's fresh report.

"According to estimates, the GDP remained above the pre-pandemic level in August (0.

4% to the fourth quarter of 2019, seasonally adjusted). In annualized terms, GDP growth in August amounted to 3.7% yoy (0.1% to July 2019), 4.7% yoy in January-August (1% to 8 months of 2019)," the document says.

The ministry also revised its estimate of Russia's GDP growth in July to 4.9% from 4.7% year-on-year.

The ministry predicts that Russia's GDP growth this year will amount to 4.2%.

