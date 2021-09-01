Russian GDP Growth Slows Down to 4.7% in July From 8.9% in June - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian GDP growth slowed down to 4.7% year-on-year in July after 8.9% year-on-year in June, the growth was 4.8% in the first seven months, the Ministry of Economic Development estimated.

"In July, GDP, according to estimates, remained above the pre-pandemic level (plus 0.

4% versus the fourth quarter of 2019, seasonally adjusted). GDP growth versus July 2020 was 4.7% yoy (plus 0.4% against July 2019); in January-July it was 4.8% yoy (plus 1.1% against 7 months of 2019)," the ministry said.