Russian GDP To Fall By 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

Russia's GDP will fall by 2.8-2.9% this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia's GDP will fall by 2.8-2.9% this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"So, we will have a recession in the economy this year. Approximately, somewhere around 2.8-2.9%," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club.

The president also said that inflation in Russia will be 12% by year-end but may decrease to 5% next year.

