Russian GDP to Fall by 7.8% in 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Russian GDP is expected to fall by 7.8% this year and by 0.7% next year, Economic Development Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"In terms of GDP in 2022, we expect a decline of 7.8%," the spokesperson said, adding that the GDP fall will continue next year and reach 0.7%.

The ministry's spokesman also said that inflation is expected to reach 17.5% in 2022 and 6.1% in 2023.