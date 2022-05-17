UrduPoint.com

Russian GDP To Fall By 7.8% In 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Russian GDP to Fall by 7.8% in 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

The Russian GDP is expected to fall by 7.8% this year and by 0.7% next year, Economic Development Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Russian GDP is expected to fall by 7.8% this year and by 0.7% next year, Economic Development Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"In terms of GDP in 2022, we expect a decline of 7.8%," the spokesperson said, adding that the GDP fall will continue next year and reach 0.7%.

The ministry's spokesman also said that inflation is expected to reach 17.5% in 2022 and 6.1% in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Unemployment Level in Russia to Increase to 6.7% i ..

Unemployment Level in Russia to Increase to 6.7% in 2022 - Economic Development ..

19 minutes ago
 US Treasury Issues License Authorizing Chevron to ..

US Treasury Issues License Authorizing Chevron to Negotiate Future Activities in ..

19 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to cancel land acquisition of ..

Punjab govt decides to cancel land acquisition of 6500 kanal to Namal University ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Re ..

Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Governor

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Azov Militants Unconditionally Surrender ..

Ukraine's Azov Militants Unconditionally Surrender at Azovstal in Mariupol - Pol ..

19 minutes ago
 Dollar Expected to Trade for 76 Rubles by Year-End ..

Dollar Expected to Trade for 76 Rubles by Year-End - Russian Economic Developmen ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.