Russian GDP To Grow By 1.6% In 2020, By 1.8% In 2021-2022 - World Bank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:18 PM

The Russian economy will grow by 1.6 percent in 2020, and by 1.8 percent in 2021-2022, the World Bank said in the Global Economic Prospects report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Russian economy will grow by 1.6 percent in 2020, and by 1.8 percent in 2021-2022, the World Bank said in the Global Economic Prospects report.

The expected growth of the Russian GDP in 2020 was decreased by 0.2 percentage points, comparing to the forecast issued in June.

The World Bank also confirmed on Wednesday that the Russian GDP had increased by 1.2 percent in 2019.

