UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian GDP To Shrink By 5-6% After COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Russian GDP to Shrink by 5-6% After COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia's gross domestic product will contract by 5-6 percent after the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"They predict us to have 8.5 [percent contraction], but our specialists think it would be less ... Within the range of 5-6 percent," Putin said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin TV

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls for more support for Iraq

52 seconds ago

Delegation of PLJ committee of PBC calls on CJP

54 seconds ago

Pesco teams remove 40 direct hooks in operation ag ..

56 seconds ago

Ehsaas NSER Survey underway to collect poor househ ..

58 seconds ago

Appointment, extension letters disbursed among PHA ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.