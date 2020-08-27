Russian GDP to Shrink by 5-6% After COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia's gross domestic product will contract by 5-6 percent after the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"They predict us to have 8.5 [percent contraction], but our specialists think it would be less ... Within the range of 5-6 percent," Putin said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 1 tv channel.