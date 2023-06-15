Russian geological holding RosGeo observed no noticeable decline in exploration in Russia due to the OPEC+ production cuts in 2023-2024, though expects these decisions to affect next year's contracts, RosGeo General Director Sergey Gorkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian geological holding RosGeo observed no noticeable decline in exploration in Russia due to the OPEC+ production cuts in 2023-2024, though expects these decisions to affect next year's contracts, RosGeo General Director Sergey Gorkov said on Thursday.

"So far we do not feel (decrease) in seismicity. Contracts are concluded. We are looking at it closely, but so far the market is not declining, which is nice. Perhaps it is an inert motion, perhaps it will be reflected in next year's contracts," Gorkov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the moment, the activity of hydrocarbon exploration is even higher than before, but this may be attributed, among other things, to the delayed demand from 2020, he added.

OPEC+ decided to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2022, the alliance began the final phase of reversing these cuts, but in November it decided to cut production again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level in August. The decision is in effect until the end of 2023.

On June 4, OPEC+ agreed to cut their cumulative production to 40.46 million barrels per day over January-December 2024. Russia said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia said it would make an extra 1 million cut to its daily production from July, on top of a 500,000 cut that was also extended through December 2024.

