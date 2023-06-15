UrduPoint.com

Russian Geological Holding Sees No Decline In Russia's Exploration Amid OPEC+ Cuts

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Russian Geological Holding Sees No Decline in Russia's Exploration Amid OPEC+ Cuts

Russian geological holding RosGeo observed no noticeable decline in exploration in Russia due to the OPEC+ production cuts in 2023-2024, though expects these decisions to affect next year's contracts, RosGeo General Director Sergey Gorkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian geological holding RosGeo observed no noticeable decline in exploration in Russia due to the OPEC+ production cuts in 2023-2024, though expects these decisions to affect next year's contracts, RosGeo General Director Sergey Gorkov said on Thursday.

"So far we do not feel (decrease) in seismicity. Contracts are concluded. We are looking at it closely, but so far the market is not declining, which is nice. Perhaps it is an inert motion, perhaps it will be reflected in next year's contracts," Gorkov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the moment, the activity of hydrocarbon exploration is even higher than before, but this may be attributed, among other things, to the delayed demand from 2020, he added.

OPEC+ decided to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2022, the alliance began the final phase of reversing these cuts, but in November it decided to cut production again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level in August. The decision is in effect until the end of 2023.

On June 4, OPEC+ agreed to cut their cumulative production to 40.46 million barrels per day over January-December 2024. Russia said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia said it would make an extra 1 million cut to its daily production from July, on top of a 500,000 cut that was also extended through December 2024.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Nice St. Petersburg Alliance Saudi Arabia May June July August November December 2020 Market Media Event From Top Million

Recent Stories

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salm ..

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salman Abdullah deputy mayor

14 minutes ago
 EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willin ..

EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willing to De-Escalate Tensions With ..

5 minutes ago
 CS directs to expand outreach to schools in Gilgit ..

CS directs to expand outreach to schools in Gilgit Baltistan

5 minutes ago
 Ombudsman's team inspect facilities for expats at ..

Ombudsman's team inspect facilities for expats at Islamabad Airport

5 minutes ago
 Second round of talks between TLP, government hel ..

Second round of talks between TLP, government held

9 minutes ago
 DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesse ..

DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesses

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.