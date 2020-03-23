Russian Government Allocates Over $6Mln to Biomedical Agency for COVID-19 Prevention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Russian government will allocate up to 492 million rubles ($6.089 million) to the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), which is working on a vaccine against the coronavirus, for COVID-19 prevention, diagnostics and treatment, according to a new decree, published on the official legal information portal.

"To allocate in 2020 to the FMBA budget assignations in the amount of up to 491.7 million rubles from the Russian government's reserve fund for conducting works on the novel coronavirus infection prevention, diagnostics and treatment," the decree read.