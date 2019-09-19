Russian Government Approves Draft Federal Budget for 2020-2022 Period

The Russian government approved the draft federal budget for 2020 and the 2021-2022 planning period, the cabinet told reporters following its meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Russian government approved the draft Federal budget for 2020 and the 2021-2022 planning period, the cabinet told reporters following its meeting.

"On all main budget issues, the decision was made with an obligation to finalize within 10 days," it said.