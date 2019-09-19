Russian Government Approves Draft Federal Budget For 2020-2022 Period
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:43 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Russian government approved the draft Federal budget for 2020 and the 2021-2022 planning period, the cabinet told reporters following its meeting.
"On all main budget issues, the decision was made with an obligation to finalize within 10 days," it said.