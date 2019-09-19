UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government Approves Draft Federal Budget For 2020-2022 Period

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Russian Government Approves Draft Federal Budget for 2020-2022 Period

The Russian government approved the draft federal budget for 2020 and the 2021-2022 planning period, the cabinet told reporters following its meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Russian government approved the draft Federal budget for 2020 and the 2021-2022 planning period, the cabinet told reporters following its meeting.

"On all main budget issues, the decision was made with an obligation to finalize within 10 days," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget 2020 All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE provides urgent aid to survivors of Houthis ar ..

16 minutes ago

Kazim Hussain, the man who keeps elite cricketers ..

31 minutes ago

Meeting reviews project achievements of USPCAS-E a ..

2 minutes ago

NCA's Kazim, the man who keeps elite cricketers we ..

6 minutes ago

Cairo Hopes Direct Flights From Russia to Egypt's ..

3 minutes ago

NDRMF grants Rs1259.466 million financing to Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.