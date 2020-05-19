Russian Government, Central Bank Finalizing Economy Recovery Strategy - Mishustin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Russian government and the Central Bank will soon finalize the national plan of action, aimed at stabilizing the business and restoring employment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government with presenting this strategy by June 1, and the cabinet is working on this actively, in cooperation with the Central Bank, Mishustin said at a video conference on the implementation of the economy support measures.

"In the near future, we will finish our work on your orders, including the statutory acts that are necessary for implementing the new set of measures for supporting people and the economy, which you have proposed, as well as on the national plan. We will be ready to present it to you and report every detail," Mishustin told Putin.