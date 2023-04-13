(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Russian government estimates the growth of the country's GDP at the level of about 1% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, a source familiar with the discussion of the issue told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The government has estimates of about 1% (GDP increase) this year, 2% next (year).

These are the current estimates, they are not yet in the official forecast, but there are such expectations in the current estimates," the source said.

The current forecast of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development suggests a decline in the economy by 0.8%, but in March, the ministry expected a GDP growth and investment in Russia in 2023. The ministry plans to update its forecast in April.