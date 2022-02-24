Russian Government Has Clear Plans to Protect Financial Markets, Companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian government said it had formed clear plans for measures to protect financial markets and individual companies from possible sanctions and other threats, they are fully prepared for their implementation.

