Russian Government Passes Budget Bill to Fund Presidential Initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Russian government approved a revised budget bill for 2020-2022 on Thursday to allow funding for presidential initiatives, the finance minister confirmed to reporters.

Asked whether the changes in the budget had been approved, Anton Siluanov replied, "Yes.

"

The government expects oil, tax and customs revenues to rise by hundreds of billions of rubles over the three-year period. Some of this money will be used to pay for welfare programs for low-income families with small children, free meals at schools, maternity benefits and medication. These initiatives were proposed by President Vladimir Putin in his address to the parliament in January.